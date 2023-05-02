Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BALY, FSLR, HZNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY), where a total volume of 1,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 19,745 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 11,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BALY options, FSLR options, or HZNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
