News & Insights

Markets
BAC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, FE, COP

May 02, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 253,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) saw options trading volume of 17,204 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 26,147 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, FE options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WisdomTree Past Earnings
 CJ Videos
 SPWH shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
FE
COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.