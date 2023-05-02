Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, FE, COP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 253,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) saw options trading volume of 17,204 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 26,147 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

