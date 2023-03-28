Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, MKC, WBA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 48,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 34,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) options are showing a volume of 10,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,400 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 50,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,500 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

