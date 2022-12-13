Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, FSR, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 10,480 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 19,488 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,700 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 28,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, FSR options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.