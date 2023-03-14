Markets
AVGO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, LNG, MIDD

March 14, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 12,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 11,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) options are showing a volume of 2,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,100 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LNG options, or MIDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

