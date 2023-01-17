Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, CLFD, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 13,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 1,738 contracts, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

