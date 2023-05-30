Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, AMLX, RYAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 84,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 342.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) options are showing a volume of 19,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.6% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 11,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.8% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,800 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

