Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, AMLX, RYAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 84,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 342.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) options are showing a volume of 19,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.6% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 11,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 11,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.8% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,800 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, AMLX options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BBIN Videos
DLX Price Target
TransDigm Group MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.