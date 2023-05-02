Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARES, SHC, NNOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 4,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 936,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of SHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of SHC. Below is a chart showing SHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 9,459 contracts, representing approximately 945,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

