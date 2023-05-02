Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARES, SHC, NNOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 4,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 936,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of SHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of SHC. Below is a chart showing SHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 9,459 contracts, representing approximately 945,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARES options, SHC options, or NNOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
STNL shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of BIV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.