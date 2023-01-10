Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APO, RAMP, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 9,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 927,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) saw options trading volume of 3,101 contracts, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,540 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

