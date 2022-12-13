Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, TXN, APD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 8,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 838,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 21,848 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 4,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
