Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMKR, CLF, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 3,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 328,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 747,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,700 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 55,149 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
