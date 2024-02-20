Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, GOOG, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 16,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 110,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 2,616 contracts, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GOOG options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
PZD market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UTF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.