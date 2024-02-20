Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, GOOG, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 16,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 110,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 2,616 contracts, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GOOG options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.