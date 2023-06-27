Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, GIS, AMKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 15,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 4,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,900 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GIS options, or AMKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JRJC
TETE market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.