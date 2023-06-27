Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, GIS, AMKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 15,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 4,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,900 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GIS options, or AMKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.