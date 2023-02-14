Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, TGH, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 319,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 23,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 2,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 15,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, TGH options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

