Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMBA, CLF, OSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 3,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 895,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 38,433 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) options are showing a volume of 2,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, CLF options, or OSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
