Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, ETSY, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 3,470 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 707,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 14,036 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

