Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALGT, MHK, PRCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), where a total of 1,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 207,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 2,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 2,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGT options, MHK options, or PRCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
