Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, STNE, NBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 9,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 976,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 25,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,110 contracts, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

