Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, STNE, NBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 9,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 976,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 25,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,110 contracts, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, STNE options, or NBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of EWU
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Ventas
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BIPH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.