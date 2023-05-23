Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, NSC, PHM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 15,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 9,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw options trading volume of 16,342 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

