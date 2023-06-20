Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, ABT, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 8,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 871,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 22,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 14,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 237,851 contracts, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 7,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,500 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

