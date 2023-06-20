Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALB, ABT, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 8,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 871,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 22,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 14,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 237,851 contracts, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 7,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,500 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, ABT options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IHE
DAEG Historical Stock Prices
AFGH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.