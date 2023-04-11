Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AI, OKTA, MSGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 117,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 17,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 8,252 contracts, representing approximately 825,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 507 contracts, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

