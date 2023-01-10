Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEO, MS, GXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 23,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 10,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 33,415 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 4,684 contracts, representing approximately 468,400 underlying shares or approximately 51% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,300 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEO options, MS options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
