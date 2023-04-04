Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GES, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 20,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 119,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 8,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, GES options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GBT market cap history
Funds Holding NBHC
SRAX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.