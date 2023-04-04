Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GES, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 20,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 119,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 8,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

