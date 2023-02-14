Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, AMZN, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 18,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 539,843 contracts, representing approximately 54.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 38,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 59,577 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

