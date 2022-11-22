Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, OXY, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 580,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 55,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 88,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 4,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,364 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, OXY options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

