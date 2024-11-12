News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZI, KVUE, ETR

November 12, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI), where a total volume of 45,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 12,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) saw options trading volume of 107,237 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 41,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) saw options trading volume of 11,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of ETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of ETR. Below is a chart showing ETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZI options, KVUE options, or ETR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
