Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZI, KVUE, ETR

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) saw options trading volume of 107,237 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 41,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) saw options trading volume of 11,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of ETR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of ETR. Below is a chart showing ETR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
