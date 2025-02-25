Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZI, ISRG, NE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI), where a total of 23,581 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 6,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,300 underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 7,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $645 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $645 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) options are showing a volume of 8,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,400 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

