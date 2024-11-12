Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WT, CEG, TRU

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 17,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw options trading volume of 8,991 contracts, representing approximately 899,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
