Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WEX, FLR, RKT

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 24,996 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 19,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
