WEX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WEX, FLR, RKT

February 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX), where a total volume of 4,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 24,996 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 19,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

