Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VSAT, OKTA, BYND

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,173 contracts, representing approximately 917,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 26,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, OKTA options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TICC Insider Buying
RLI Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LQAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.