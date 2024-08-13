News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VSAT, OKTA, BYND

August 13, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 12,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,173 contracts, representing approximately 917,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 26,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

