Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VICI, WAB, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), where a total of 34,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of VICI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 15,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VICI. Below is a chart showing VICI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) options are showing a volume of 6,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 650,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 13,909 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VICI options, WAB options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

