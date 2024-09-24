Notable Tuesday Option Activity: V, EL, AMGN

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 18,781 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 9,245 contracts, representing approximately 924,500 underlying shares or approximately 50% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, EL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
