URI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, ILMN, SSTK

June 10, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 1,813 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 447,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 9,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 1,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

