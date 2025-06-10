Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, ILMN, SSTK

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 9,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 1,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
