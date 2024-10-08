Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, CCL, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 137,387 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 37,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 9,383 contracts, representing approximately 938,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

