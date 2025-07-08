Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPST, NOW, BKNG

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5800 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 48 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5800 strike highlighted in orange:
