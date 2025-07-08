Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPST, NOW, BKNG

July 08, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 36,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 6,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5800 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 48 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, NOW options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
