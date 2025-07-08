Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPST, NOW, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 36,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 6,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5800 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 48 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, NOW options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.