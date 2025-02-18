Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, CDNS, TRMB

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 10,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 7,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,900 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
