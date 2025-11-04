Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, AXON, BAC

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 219,055 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 64,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, AXON options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Materials Stocks
EIHI Historical Stock Prices
PHX Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.