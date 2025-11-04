Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, AXON, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 91,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 10,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 219,055 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 64,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, AXON options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.