Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNFI, HUBS, CRM

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 4,119 contracts, representing approximately 411,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 54,051 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
