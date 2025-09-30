Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNFI, HUBS, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total volume of 6,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 619,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 4,119 contracts, representing approximately 411,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 54,051 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, HUBS options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.