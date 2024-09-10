News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, GM, FCX

September 10, 2024 — 02:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 91,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 54,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 44,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 25,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

