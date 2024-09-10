Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, GM, FCX

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 54,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 44,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 25,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, GM options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ASAI Options Chain
FLL Average Annual Return
Norfolk Southern YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.