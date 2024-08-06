Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, JPM, AXON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 34,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 11,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 57,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,013 contracts, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TXN options, JPM options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.