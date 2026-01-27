Markets
TMUS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, LUMN, CPNG

January 27, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 33,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 11,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 65,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 22,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 127,078 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, LUMN options, or CPNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OVV Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of BMRG
 ASC Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OVV Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of BMRG-> ASC Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS
LUMN
CPNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.