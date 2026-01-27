Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, LUMN, CPNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 33,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 11,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 65,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 22,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 127,078 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

