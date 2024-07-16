Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, BSX, ALLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 22,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 4,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 22,658 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 10,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 11,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TJX options, BSX options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

