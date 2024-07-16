News & Insights

Markets
TJX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, BSX, ALLY

July 16, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 22,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 22,658 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 10,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 11,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TJX options, BSX options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical PE Ratio
 AETI Historical Stock Prices
 HGR Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TJX
BSX
ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.