Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TIGO, ALGM, AEHR

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 24,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 23,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 24,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.5% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
