Markets
TIGO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TIGO, ALGM, AEHR

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO), where a total of 15,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.4% of TIGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 980,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,600 underlying shares of TIGO. Below is a chart showing TIGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 24,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 23,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 24,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.5% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TIGO options, ALGM options, or AEHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWV
 PTEK Historical Stock Prices
 KOPN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWV-> PTEK Historical Stock Prices-> KOPN Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TIGO
AEHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.