Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TIGO, ALGM, AEHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO), where a total of 15,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.4% of TIGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 980,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 7,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,600 underlying shares of TIGO. Below is a chart showing TIGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 24,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 23,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 24,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.5% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIGO options, ALGM options, or AEHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

