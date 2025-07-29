Markets
TDOC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, PEN, CMA

July 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 35,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 14,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, PEN options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical EPS
 DD Videos
 PKG Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical EPS-> DD Videos-> PKG Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDOC
PEN
CMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.