Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, PEN, CMA

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 14,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
