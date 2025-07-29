Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, PEN, CMA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 35,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 8,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 14,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

