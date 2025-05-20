Markets
TDOC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, BSX, TRIP

May 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 22,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 10,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,191 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 11,536 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

