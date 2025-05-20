Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, BSX, TRIP

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,191 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 11,536 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, BSX options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of VGII
RPRX market cap history
CHIL market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.