Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SYF, CE, NXPI

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 6,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 15,817 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,000 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
