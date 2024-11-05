Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SYF, CE, NXPI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total of 44,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.1% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 25,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 6,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 15,817 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,000 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYF options, CE options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.