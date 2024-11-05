News & Insights

Markets
SYF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SYF, CE, NXPI

November 05, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total of 44,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.1% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 6,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 15,817 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,000 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SYF options, CE options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return on Dow
 NBL Options Chain
 INVZ Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYF
CE
NXPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.