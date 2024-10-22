Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STX, NXPI, GEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 10,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 8,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 9,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 947,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

