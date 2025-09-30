Markets
SRE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, CMA, CVNA

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sempra (Symbol: SRE), where a total volume of 140,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 288.2% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 46,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 32,375 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 206.6% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 35,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRE options, CMA options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AUY
 CPRT Videos
 Institutional Holders of RNXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of AUY-> CPRT Videos-> Institutional Holders of RNXT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRE
CMA
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.