Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, CMA, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sempra (Symbol: SRE), where a total volume of 140,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 288.2% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 46,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 32,375 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 206.6% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 35,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRE options, CMA options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.