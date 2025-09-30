Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, CMA, CVNA

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 32,375 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 206.6% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 35,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
