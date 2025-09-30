Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, VST, MRK

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 33,247 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 64,393 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 10,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, VST options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: KVSA Options Chain
SOND market cap history
TRMR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.