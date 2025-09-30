Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, VST, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 189,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 33,247 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 64,393 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 10,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

