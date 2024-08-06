Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, DVA, WM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 67,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,916 contracts, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 10,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 8,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,100 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, DVA options, or WM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

